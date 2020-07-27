White Sox manager Renteria not with team, pending tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests taken Monday. General manager Rick Hahn issued a statement saying Renteria woke up with a “slight cough and nasal congestion.” Renteria was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests. The team did not say if Renteria was being tested for the coronavirus. Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox while Renteria is away. Chicago opens a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Monday.