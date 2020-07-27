Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

Walgreens leader Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman of the drugstore chain’s board once they pick a new leader.The company also said Monday that it’s current executive chairman, former McDonald’s CEO Jim Skinner, will leave that role but remain on the board. The company announced no time frame for picking a new leader. The moves come a couple weeks after the drugstore chain announced both a $1.7 billion quarter loss and a major expansion into primary care for its U.S. stores. Walgreens runs more than 9,200 U.S. stores and has more than 18,750 locations internationally.