Vegas police to pay record $2.2M to end custody death case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have finalized paying a record $2.2 million to the family of a man who died after being chased, punched, hit with stun gun jolts and put in a neck restraint by a police officer outside a Las Vegas casino in 2017. The department issued a statement Monday saying officials hoped settling the excessive force and negligence lawsuit would bring closure for the children of 40-year-old Tashii Farmer Brown. An attorney representing the family didn’t immediately respond to messages. When the settlement was outlined July 17, officials acknowledged it was the largest in department history.