Twitter faces backlash over handling of anti-Semitic posts

LONDON (AP) — Some Twitter users are staging a 48-hour boycott of the platform over its handling of a stream of anti-Semitic comments that were posted on British rapper Wiley’s social media accounts. The boycott, under the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, followed complaints that Twitter was too slow to remove offensive material. Some material was also posted on Instagram. Britain’s home secretary has written to the social media giants demanding an explanation as to the speed of their response. Some of Wiley’s posts were visible for more than 12 hours before being removed. London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating. Twitter was not immediately reachable for comment.