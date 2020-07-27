Tom Hanks and wife get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A point of pride for Greece has been touched by controversy, as the country’s prime minister is being criticized by an opposition party for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate with Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson on being granted Greek citizenship. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos shared a photograph of showing him and his wife at a meeting with Hanks and Wilson, who were holding up their new Greek passports. Greece offered citizenship Hanks, Wilson, and their two children, in recognition of the family’s help in raising funds for victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.