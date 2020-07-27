Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence as troops deploy

CAIRO (AP) — An aid worker in Sudan’s western Darfur region says residents of a village are burying their dead, after more than 60 people were killed over the past two days. Sudan’s transitional authorities on Monday deployed more security forces in an effort to halt the clashes. The U.N. says the clashes between Arab tribes started Saturday and lasted until late Sunday. Around 400 armed men attacked a village near the border with Chad. Several houses in the village were looted and burned down. The attack was the latest in a series of violent clashes that threaten to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy.