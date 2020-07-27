Several D2, D3 conferences postpone fall sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University will not have any athletic competitions until the calendar turns to 2021. It's the same situation at Beloit College. The NACC, the Midwest Conference and the CCIW are among the NCAA Division III leagues postponing fall sports. Those conferences all feature teams from Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as some other states in the Midwest.

"It's unfortunate but I think it's a decision that had to be made," RU head football coach J.T. Zimmerman said. "I think they made it in a timely manner to give the kids enough time to think about what's best for them. I think the biggest thing is they're going to allow us to have a meaningful fall semester. They made that very clear that the NCAA gave us dates we can use in the fall and we intend on using those."

Zimmerman says his players took the news about as well as they could have and they're excited to keep working for a potential season in the spring.

At the NCAA Division II level, the Great Lakes Valley Conference postponed most of its fall sports to the spring semester.