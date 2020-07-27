Rockford transit to resume regular routes, fare collection

ROCKFORD (WREX) – The Rockford public transit system will resume its regular routes next week.

Rockford Mass Transit District announced that all routes will be back on schedule come Monday, Aug. 3.

Regular fare collection on the transportation system will return the following week on Monday, Aug. 10.

Riders can expect some changes while onboard in an effort to keep people safe during COVID-19.

Passengers should use the front door to board and rear doors to exit the bus. Everyone is asked to take a seat as quickly as possible.

Another change is allowing more people in vehicle since COVID-19 guidelines have eased. Transit officials say all seating will be available, per the Winnebago County Health Department, but riders should try to spread out and social distance when possible.

All passengers must continue wearing a mask or other facial covering that always covers their mouth and nose . Anyone not following this rule will not be allowed onboard.

To accommodate front door boarding, a barrier has been installed in the bus operator’s area on all buses as an added safety measure for operators and passengers.

The transit service also will add additional safety measures including hand sanitizer stations.

RMTD says its cleaning measures such as wiping down all hard surfaces and disinfectant and systematic fogging will continue.

Transfers will be extended to 90 minutes instead of 60 minutes so that riders may obtain their transfer when they board instead of when they exit.

RMTD intends to introduce a mobile ticketing app with the start of fare collection.

For more information on the return to regular service, go to rmtd.org.