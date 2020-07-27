 Skip to Content

Rivets drop series finale to Dock Spiders

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A day after scoring 28 runs, the Rockford Rivets couldn't get the offense going early enough, as they lost to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 8-4, to close out their two-game series.

After the Northwoods League record 28 run outing Sunday, the Rivets got on the board 1st to take a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. The Dock Spiders then took a 3-1 lead and never looked back, as the two teams battle atop their division in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

Rockford hits the road for 4 straight games this week.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

