Rivets drop series finale to Dock Spiders

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A day after scoring 28 runs, the Rockford Rivets couldn't get the offense going early enough, as they lost to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 8-4, to close out their two-game series.

After the Northwoods League record 28 run outing Sunday, the Rivets got on the board 1st to take a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. The Dock Spiders then took a 3-1 lead and never looked back, as the two teams battle atop their division in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

Rockford hits the road for 4 straight games this week.