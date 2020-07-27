Report: Attendance flat at Disney parks, grows at Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new report shows that overall attendance at the 10 biggest theme park operators in the world grew by 4% last year and climbed to 521 million visits. The report by the Themed Entertainment Association and the Economics Practice only looked at attendance in 2019 and didn’t take into account the disruptions in the industry caused by the spreading coronavirus. The virus’s spread forced parks to close for months at a time this year. Attendance at Disney theme parks _ the largest operator by attendance in the world _ was flat in 2019 from the previous year. Magic Kingdom in Florida was the world’s most visited park.