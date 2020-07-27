Portugal placed on wildfire alert as temperatures climb

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Authorities in Portugal have put the entire country on a state of alert due to the high possibility of wildfires. High temperatures in recent weeks have left many forested areas bone dry, and declaring a state of alert allows officials to place firefighting assets on standby for quick deployment. Portugal is deeply wary of the threat of wildfires after two major blazes killed 106 people three years ago. Major wildfires occur each year in Portugal, where poor forest management is blamed for repeated outbreaks. The government says it has more than 12,000 firefighters, over 2,500 vehicles and 60 water-dropping aircraft on standby.