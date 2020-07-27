OSF Saint Anthony to offer free birthing classes to community members

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OSF HealthCare announces free classes for expecting and new moms in the stateline.

The classes offered will provide new moms education on a variety of topics like breastfeeding, understanding the process of birth, infant and toddler CPR and even postpartum depression.



According the OSF, the weekly classes give moms and their babies a place to learn vital information, in a casual setting and where they can connect with other mothers.



Class sizes will be limited to 10 including the instructor, masks will be required for everyone in attendance over the age of two and social distancing measures will be in place.



For more information call 815-227-2744 or visit osfhealthcare.org



Here is the full list of classes being offered:

Understanding Birth Class

This class is a total of 6 hours offered in a 2 evening format, online registration is required.

Understanding Breastfeeding and Your Newborn Class

Offered once a month from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., online registration is required.

OB Navigator Prenatal Program

This program is a free event and may be initiated at any stage of your pregnancy, call 1-815-226-1172 to schedule.

Infant and Toddler CPR

Offered once a month from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., online registration is required.

Postpartum Clinic

Scheduled appointments required, call 1-815-227-2744.

Car Seat Safety

This program is a free event for all pregnant OSF Garrett Lane patients. Call 1-815-226-1172 to make an appointment through OB Navigator.

MOBB (Mothers of Beautiful Babies)

No registration required. Every Tuesday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. in the Children’s Room on the first floor inside the main entrance of OSF Medical Center.

Postpartum Support Group

Every Tuesday from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Room on the first floor inside the main entrance of OSF Medical Center.