Oregon first responders welcome young cancer survivor home with parade

OREGON, IL (WREX) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen drive-by parades for birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Over the weekend in Oregon, the town had its first ever homecoming parade for a young girl.

Four-year-old Harley Duncan was diagnosed with cancer in February. By March, she was getting treatment at St. Jude Hospital. Then on July 20, she got the good news she was cancer free.

Her parents say when they told everyone she was coming home, many in town wanted to help make it a special homecoming. Oregon Fire and Oregon police along with countless friends and family joined a parade of vehicles all for Harley.

"We thought it would be cool for her to have a homecoming parade so we could see everybody from a distance and that way we don't have to come in contact with everybody with the coronavirus going on," said Kimberly Krueger, Harley's mom. "The community has been amazing."

Harley's parents say they're overjoyed she's back home and healthy.