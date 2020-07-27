Minority and women-owned businesses get more than $11 million

WASHINGTON (WREX) — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced $11.2 million in grants from fiscal year 2019 as part of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise/ Supportive Services (DBE/SS) program to help eligible small businesses compete for federal highway contracts in 47 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“Grants like these help small business owners create jobs while keeping costs low, which is a powerful way to help strengthen the American economy,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said.

A DBE is a for-profit, small business owned by minorities, women or other socially and economically disadvantaged individuals or, in the case of a corporation, one in which 51 percent of the stock is owned by one or more of such individuals. The daily business operations must be controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.

In Illinois, DBEs received $417,497.89 as part of fiscal year 2019.

Since 1982, the FHWA has promoted the participation of DBEs in federal-aid highway contracts through state-managed programs. The DBE/SS grants are part of an effort by the FHWA to help state departments of transportation train certified DBE firms on a wide array of business management practices, including procurement assistance and guidance on securing bonding.

For more information about DBE eligibility, head to www.transportation.gov/civil-rights/disadvantaged-business-enterprise.