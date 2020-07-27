Man: Delaware church set on fire ‘out of vengeance’

GLASGOW, Del. (AP) — Court documents say a man who has been accused of setting multiple fires inside a church in Delaware told investigators he did it because of vengeance and anger. According to the documents obtained by The Delaware News Journal, Thomas Loftis III made the comments to investigators after he was arrested Thursday in connection with the arson investigation at Reach Church. Court documents say he also threw church equipment and instruments when he was allegedly inside the Glasgow church last Monday. The documents say he then used a lighter to to start the fires on the church’s pews and window curtains. There was no additional information as to why Loftis might have sought vengeance against the church.