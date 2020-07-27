Mali opposition dismiss latest gesture by W. African leaders

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s opposition is dismissing efforts by West African leaders to resolve the country’s political crisis after they released a statement essentially backing a plan already rejected by protesters. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS already had proposed that Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita form a unity government amid growing popularity. Demonstrators, though, say they won’t settle for anything less than his resignation. West African leaders had met earlier Monday by video conference because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.