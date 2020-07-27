Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of late rock icon David Bowie has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76. He developed leukemia in February and was fighting the illness as he was determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy, the company said. He died last Tuesday. Born in 1944 in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Yamamoto debuted in 1971, becoming the first Japanese to hold a show in London. He then internationally known for blending traditional Japanese motifs with brilliant colors and bold designs.