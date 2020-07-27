Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across volatile Lebanese border

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces are exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier. Israeli citizens in the area were ordered to remain indoors during the heaviest fighting between the two enemies in nearly a year. Monday’s fighting came as Israel was on high alert for a possible attack by Hezbollah after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week. The border fighting occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and is claimed by Lebanon. Residents of southern Lebanon near the border reported Israeli shelling was continuing for more than an hour.