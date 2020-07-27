Illinois man still missing in Michigan after one week

(CNN) — The search continues for an Illinois man who went missing in Michigan a week ago.



Thomas Sexton of Elgin was on vacation with some family in Michigan.



On Monday, July 20, he decided to take his dog for a night walk.



According to Sexton's family, the 29-year-old never came back after leaving to go on that walk.



The area the family was staying is heavily wooded with several deep ravines connecting to Lake Michigan.



"We've been scouring all the ravines in this whole community and outside through the day and night," Thomas' brother Casey said.



Sexton's family believes the dog got loose during the walk and Thomas tried to chase him down.



Police do not expect any foul play and are still following leads into Sexton's disappearance.



He is described as 6 foot 2, fair skinned with brown hair and a scruffy beard.