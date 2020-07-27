Garmin acknowledges cyberattack, doesn’t mention ransomware

BOSTON (AP) — Garmin has acknowledged being victimized by a cyberattack that encrypted some of its systems, knocking its fitness tracking and pilot navigation services offline last week. It said systems would be fully restored in the next few days. The company did not specify that ransomware was to blame. But a person familiar with the incident response told The Associated Press that attackers had turned over decryption keys that would allow Garmin to unlock the data scrambled in the attack. Garmin had no comment on ransom the company may have paid.