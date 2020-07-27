County board candidate drops out after controversial tweet

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A candidate for the DuPage County board in northern Illinois has withdrawn from the race after being criticized for a tweet in which she said she laughed while watching a video of a police officer getting hit in the face by a projectile during a protest. Democrat Hadiya Afzal narrowly won nomination in the March primary to run in DuPage County’s 4th District. The 20-year-old Afzal announced her withdrawal from the race late Sunday, saying her post was in poor taste and didn’t represent the values with which she was raised. Democratic Party of DuPage Chairwoman Cynthia Borbas says party committee members will vote in mid-August on a replacement for Afzal on the ballot.