Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at Lewis Lemon Elementary School

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Lewis Lemon Elementary School, saying it is "suspicious."



The fire broke out on Monday evening. RFD says neighbors saw flames coming from the playground. When crews arrived on the scene, they also noticed the north end of the building was filled with smoke.



Crews evacuated the building. There were no injuries. However, there is smoke damage inside the building and insulation was charred. Playground equipment was also damaged.



Officials are calling the fire suspicious.



13 WREX is on the scene and will provide you with more information as it becomes available.