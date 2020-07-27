Authorities identify two Beloit men whose bodies were pulled from a Rock County pond

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The two men whose bodies were recovered from a pond Saturday in Rock Township have been identified by the medical examiner's office.

Kornnell Tucker, 22, of Beloit and Dillon Geise, 23, of Beloit were taken to a local hospital shortly after being pulled from the pond, but were pronounced dead a short time after arrival, according to a news release.

Witnesses told police the two men had been seen swimming in the pond when they both went under the water in distress.

Preliminary results of the examinations are pending further study. At this time, there is no suggestion of foul play associated with these deaths.

Authorities were originally called about 2:30 p.m Saturday to a pond near the 4400 Block of South Indian Lake Drive in the Town of Rock.

The deaths remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.