American charged with aggravated murder of wife in France

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Authorities in France have filed an aggravated murder charge against a Brooklyn man who told police investigators that he killed his wife, stabbing her twice during an argument. The French-American, identified in French media reports as Billy Kruger, told investigators that he acted in self-defense. He was placed under formal investigation Sunday on a charge of aggravated murder and ordered held in jail, pending a possible trial. The body of his 52-year-old wife was found in a storm drain in Peyriac-de-Mer, on the Mediterranean coast. The couple lived in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he is a diving instructor and she worked as a teacher.