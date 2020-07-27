4 teens rescued on Lake Michigan after kayaking goes awry

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued four teenagers about seven miles offshore of Chicago’s Lake Michigan coastline after they went missing while kayaking. The Coast Guard searched the lake for hours Sunday night before the three 19-year-olds and a 13-year-old were located before 1 a.m. Monday on two inflatable kayaks. The teens were in good condition and were reunited with their relatives. They had gone out on the lake Sunday evening on the inflatable kayaks at Sam Leone Beach in Rogers Park. Authorities began searching for the teenagers about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after some of their belongings washed ashore on the beach.