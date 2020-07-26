White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is assailing what she calls Republican “disarray” over a new pandemic relief package. This, as the White House suggests a narrower package might be necessary, at least for now. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are returning to the Capitol to put what Meadows describes as “final touches” on a $1 trillion relief bill that is expected to be brought forward Monday. Both Mnuchin and Meadows say narrower legislation might need to be passed first to ensure that enhanced unemployment benefits don’t expire for millions of Americans.