US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. continues to push for an end of the four-nation boycott of Qatar, even after the hospitalization of Kuwait’s ruling emir, who led talks to resolve the yearslong dispute. That’s according to U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who spoke to journalists on Sunday in Qatar. He acknowledged the challenge ahead, especially since Kuwait’s emir, who is now hospitalized in the U.S., led those efforts. Hook said he will travel Monday to Kuwait City to meet with officials there to encourage their work at resolving the crisis. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017.