South Africa warns COVID-19 corruption puts ‘lives at risk’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s COVID-19 response is marred by corruption allegations around its historic $26 billion economic relief package, as the country with the world’s fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases braces for more. President Cyril Ramaphosa warns that “more so than at any other time, corruption puts our lives at risk.” He has announced a wide-ranging investigation into claims that unscrupulous officials and private companies are looting efforts to protect the country’s 57 million people. Food packages for the poor. Personal protective equipment for health workers. Grants for the newly laid off. All have been affected.