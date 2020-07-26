Protesters march to Mayor Tom McNamara’s house

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of protesters that have been taking to the streets of Rockford since May came head to head with Mayor Tom McNamara when they marched to his home. Dozens of protesters marched the streets of Rockford to McNamara's house on Saturday.

The group Rockford Youth Abolitionists, or RYA, posted on its Facebook page detailing why the group decided to go to the mayor's house, saying it was in solidarity with Portland, where federal agents have started patrolling the streets, and to ask for charges to be dropped against fellow Rockford protesters.

A statement on Facebook said, “In solidarity with the federal invasion of Portland and all victims of police brutality in Rockford and across the U.S., directly tied to the demonstrations demanding justice for George Floyd, we marched to the mayor's house last night."

They say they also wanted to talk to the mayor about events on May 30, when several protesters were taken into custody and charged after a clash between them and Rockford Police broke out. Rockford Police have since called that night a “riot.” Since this event, protesters have demanded Mayor McNamara to speak up against police.

According to the Rockford Register Star, McNamara did speak to the group on Saturday evening for about a minute before going back inside his home.

13 WREX reached out to the City of Rockford in regards to Saturday night's protest. The city has not responded. 13 WREX will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.