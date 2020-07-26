Number of fires increases in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian state institute says the number of fires in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands nearly doubled in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year. Officials say it was the largest number of fires in a six-month period in the last two decades. The sharp increase in fires comes amid domestic and international concern over Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s calls to clear land in order to drive economic development, and follows a surge in fires, many set to make land available for farming and other industry, in the Amazon last year.