Maeda expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

Minnesota Twins (1-1, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-1, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

INJURIES: White Sox: None listed.

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).

