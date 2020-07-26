Illinois confirms additional 1,541 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials are reporting more than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state and one new death related to the virus on Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.

The total number of coronavirus cases statewide is now at 171,424 and 7,398 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health leaders estimate 95 percent of people have recovered from the virus.

IDPH says the seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 is at 3.7 percent, which is up one percent from Saturday. More than 40,000 people tested for the virus on Saturday.