Heat, humidity, and storms exit by Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front leads to the end of the heat and humidity for much of the new week. A few rain showers still have to track through before the drier weather settles in.

Sunday storms:

Soggy weather Sunday evening dropped a lot of rain in a hurry. The heavy downpours were due to the very humid air in place. Most locations saw at least a 1/2" of rainfall, with pockets of 1-2" of rain.

Showers will continue on-and-off through early Monday morning, but the rain will be a lot lighter. Look for low chances for rain to end by 9 am Monday.

Drying out:

Monday morning will be stuffy, but a cold front by the afternoon drops the humidity a lot.

The cold front should finally move through by 9 am, resulting in a drop in humidity and temperature. High temperatures Monday will be in the middle 80's, or about 10 degrees colder than Sunday.

Look for near-comfortable values for the humidity throughout the upcoming week, after Monday morning.

On top of the temperature drop, the humidity sees a similar drop. Dew points go from the low to middle 70's (in the "uncomfortable" range) to the low 60's (borderline "comfortable" range). While the air may feel stuffy in the morning, conditions should be a lot different by the time you go outside in the evening.

The weather stays like this throughout the rest of the week: temperatures remain in the middle to lower 80's, with the humidity barely changing (right around the comfortable range). The weather looks sunny and dry throughout the week.

Hopefully the rain soaked in a little for your area, since the weather looks so dry throughout the week. There are slight chances late in the week for rain. Plan on getting the hose out a couple of times for the garden this week, because the weather doesn't look to provide much for rainfall. When it comes to keeping your lawn happy, remember to only give your lawn 1" of water per week. If you picked up over 1" of rainfall from Sunday evening, you may be good for the rest of the week before watering your lawn again.