Flood Advisory until SUN 11:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR

NORTHERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHERN LEE COUNTIES…

At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimates that between two and four

inches of rain has fallen along a line from east of Deer Grove to

Meriden, with private weather stations within reporting between two

and three inches of rain. Currently, the heaviest rain continues

along a line from Mendota to Leland, where up to an additional half

inch of rain is possible over the next hour. Minor flooding is

likely occurring and will continue within the Flood Advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mendota, Amboy, Sheridan, Lake Holiday, Somonauk, Earlville, Serena,

Leland, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Millington, Compton, Troy

Grove, West Brooklyn, Harmon, Triumph, Harding, Prairie Center and

Norway.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 66 and 86.

This includes… Tri-County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

