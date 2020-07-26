Flood Advisory from SUN 7:28 PM CDT until SUN 9:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

About 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn,

Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, Paddock

Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Rochester, Wheatland, Yorkville,

Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&