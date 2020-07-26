Flood Advisory from SUN 5:02 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Northern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona,

McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Dodgeville,

Marshall, Mineral Point, Deforest, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains,

Fall River, Shorewood Hills and Black Earth.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers,

or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and

hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

&&