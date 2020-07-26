Experts warn of home pool drowning risks during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are warning of child drowning risks associated with home pools as beaches and public pools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Many families are using pop up or inflatable pools because of the closures. The State Fire Marshal and Department of Children and Family Services are recommending inflatable pools be emptied right after use and stored upside down. State officials also recommend installing fences around pools with self-closing and self-latching gates. State officials say that in 2019, 22 children under the age of 18 died because of an accidental drowning.