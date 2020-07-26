David Nagel leads men’s circuit, Natalie Hooper stays strong in Men’s and Women’s Classic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Golfers had to deal with hot temperatures again on Sunday at Ingersoll Golf Course. Going into Sunday, Marcus Smith led the men's section after shooting a 66 Saturday, but he dropped to second place after shooting a 74 Sunday. David Nagel took the lead spot after shooting a 69 Sunday, through two days he leads Smith by one stroke. Tied in second with Smith is Cody Rhymer, also at 140 strokes. Robert Dofflemyer and Jamie Hogan are tied for third with 141 strokes apiece.

On the women's side, Natalie Hooper advanced after another strong day, she will take on Megan Thiravong in the semi-finals next Saturday. Katelyn Sayyalinh beat Melissa Dofflemyer on a playoff hole to advance, she'll take on Hui Chong Dofflemyer next week.