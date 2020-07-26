 Skip to Content

Car crash involves gunfire in Rockford on Sunday

8:29 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Police says an investigation is underway after shots are fired during a car crash in Rockford on Sunday. RPD tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. It reported three vehicles were involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Springcreek and Parkview Avenue.

Police say one car was hit by gunfire. Three adults were taken to a local hospital, though none of them suffered serious injuries. An investigation is underway.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

