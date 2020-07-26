Car crash involves gunfire in Rockford on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Police says an investigation is underway after shots are fired during a car crash in Rockford on Sunday. RPD tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. It reported three vehicles were involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Springcreek and Parkview Avenue.

Police say one car was hit by gunfire. Three adults were taken to a local hospital, though none of them suffered serious injuries. An investigation is underway.