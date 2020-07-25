‘Unmasked’ rally defies school virus rule, Pritzker critique

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Just weeks away from the ringing of the schoolhouse bell, scores of people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday against the state’s requirement that schoolchildren must wear face coverings this fall to discourage transmission of the highly contagious virus. The “Million Unmasked March” drew about 250 people and touched on the rights of “citizen-children,” questioned the severity of COVID-19 in youngsters and their ability to pass it on, and raised the impracticality of expecting young kids to attend a full day of school without fidgeting with or even trading masks.