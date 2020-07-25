Two people in critical condition after crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) -- Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Rock County Saturday afternoon.

Rock County Sheriff's Office responded just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 104 north of Atkinson Road in Magnolia Township, which is about 20 minutes west of Janesville.

Police say three vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 104 when the third vehicle did not slow down as the first and second vehicle slowed down for a turn. The third vehicle rear-ended the second car, which had four people inside.

A male and female backseat passenger from Elkhorn, WI, were in the second vehicle. Those two people suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle, Amanda Morrison, 39, of Brodhead, WI is

believed to been inattentive with her driving, according to police.

Morrison consented to a blood draw and those results are pending. No citations or arrests have been issued, as the crash is still under

investigation.