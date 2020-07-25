Two men drown in pond near Janesville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two men drowned while swimming in a pond near Janesville on Saturday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a small pond off of South Indian Lake Drive in the Rock Township around 2:35 p.m.

Two men had been seen swimming in the pond when they both went under the water in distress.

The two men, aged 22 and 23, were later removed from the water and given life-saving measures. Both were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials are saying that this incident looked to have been an accident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

