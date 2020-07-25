Strong storms possible as heat and humidity build Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another hot and humid day is on tap for Sunday, but unlike Saturday, storms could provide cooling relief. As storms feed off of summer-like warmth, gusty winds and heavy rain could lead to problems.

Heat, humidity could fire strong storms late:

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies remain in place through early Sunday morning, so if your Sunday morning plans feature a run for brunch, you'll be able to leave the rain gear at home. The dry weather gets replaced by the threat for showers and thunderstorms by late in the day Sunday, but not before heat indices climb to potentially dangerous levels.

Feeling hot and steamy yet? Just wait! By Sunday afternoon, you'll feel plenty of heat and steam.

Yet again Sunday, highs approach the 90° mark, with heat indices climbing to near 100.° If high temperatures in Rockford do hit 90° Sunday afternoon, it will make the 17th day in 2020 where highs have landed at or above 90. The period of June 1st through July 24th is the seventh warmest on record in Rockford based on average temperature.

So far, 2020 has featured plenty of heat for the summer months. Meteorological summer so far is in the top 10 warmest in Rockford.

The combination of heat and humidity is going to result in towering cumulus clouds and eventually the threat for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Model guidance brings this chance into the Stateline by the evening hours, specifically between 5 and 10 PM.

The marginal risk for severe weather exists mainly along and north of I-88 Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlights portions of the Stateline under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. As a reminder, a "marginal" risk is a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. This simply means an isolated thunderstorm could reach severe limits, with wind being the primary mode for severe weather.

Storms could also bring an isolated to widely scattered threat for flash flooding. As with any moisture-rich air mass this time of the year, rainfall rates could approach 1/2" to 1" per hour. If this were to come to fruition, especially in areas prone to runoff, flash flooding could quickly develop.

Heat doesn't last forever:

Guidance suggests showers and storms could linger through early Monday morning, but drier weather looks to take hold for the second half of the day. The cold front clears the region by midweek, leaving behind seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.

It may be hot Sunday, but much cooler conditions return by the start of the next work week.

On top of the cooler and less humid weather, conditions dry out a bit. Precipitation chances remain low through much of next week, with only isolated chances for storms Thursday and Friday.