Rockford theater group takes production outdoors

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 'The Studio' theater group in Rockford is taking its performances outdoors.

The musical group is holding performances of 'Cyrano de BurgerShack' at the Sinnissippi Music Shell on North 2nd Street.

The studio's last show got canceled before opening night.

At first, the group was thinking about hosting virtual shows, but that idea changed once Illinois moved into Phase Four of its reopening during the pandemic. Performances are now taking place outside.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been incredibly stressful. I mean making sure everyone's been safe and we're following all the guidelines has been incredibly stressful. But I feel like once we see the laughter and we remember the fun and the reason that we did it, it's going to make it all worth it," The Studio Owner/Director Courtney Walsh said.

Due to social distancing, there is limited seating in the park seats. Organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs just in case.

There will be additional performances of the production on Saturday and Sunday, and from July 31 through August 2. All performances are free.