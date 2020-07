(WREX) -- TV show host Regis Philbin has died, according to reports.

Philbin was an iconic host of the shows "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Statement from Regis Philbin's family to @People: "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday." 🙏 https://t.co/lS7J94eYAz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2020

In a statement to PEOPLE, his family said, "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about."

He was 88.