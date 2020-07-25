Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

LONDON (AP) — Police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on grime artist Wiley’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after posts Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by his management company after he shared the comments, which called Jews “cowards’’ and “snakes,’’ among other things. London’s Metropolitan Police said they had received a number of complaints. The 41-year-old artist, whose real name is Richard Cowie, is known as the Godfather of Grime. He received an MBE for services to music in 2018. Wiley’s manager John Woolf said A-List Management had “cut all ties” with the musician following posts on Twitter and Instagram.