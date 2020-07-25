Pilots join together for “Back to Rockford” fly-in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pilots were flying high in Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon.

It's part of "Welcome Back to Rockford EAA," an event where plane enthusiasts get an up close look at their favorite planes.

"It's exciting just to be back here and be in the grass roots area of Cottonwood," said Mark Grocholl.

Starting in 1959, the Cottowood Airport was the stomping ground for an air show called "AirVenture."

After needing more space for the annual event, it was moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1969.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the yearly event was cancelled.

"It's just a way for us to get together as a community of pilots to celebrate summer," said Grocholl.

That's when pilots from all over decided to host a similar show in Rockford this year.

"When we heard that Winnebago County had lifted to phase four and we were able to get together again, we decided to have a fly-in here," said Grocholl.

"It's great. It is nice to talk to the pilots. I actually met a gentleman today who learned how to fly out of Cottonwood and we were trading horror stories. It's just a great experience," said Jeff Bonaguro.

EAA Chapter 22 President, Jeff Bonaguro, says this is a great opportunity for people to bond over something they truly love.

"It's a hobby, it's a big part of my life. I have always loved airplanes since I was a little kid and I wanted to learn how to fly so I learned how to fly," said Bonaguro.

While pilots had to make adjustments this year, they say they will continue to fly high as much as they can.