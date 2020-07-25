Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic

Across the country, chaos and disarray have marked the start of the 2020 school year. Families are awaiting decisions from district officials on what the learning options will be and, where they have a choice, being forced to make agonizing decisions over whether to enroll their children online or in person. Often they are making these decisions with incomplete or very little guidance. Those who can work from home wonder if they’ll have enough time to help their children learn online. Some need to line up child care. And they worry if it’s safe to send their children to school as coronavirus cases surge nationally.