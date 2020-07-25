Panino’s restaurant owners celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary serving Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frank and Mary Ann Savitski started their journey as local restaurant owners 30 years ago. Instead of taking a day off to celebrate a special anniversary, they decided to get to work.

Panino's Co-owner Frank Savitski says he couldn't run the restaurant without his favorite business partner, his wife.

"We've been doing it for 30 years so we kinda got the kinks out. She is more detailed and I am kinda more of the visionary person so we work together," said Frank.

"My husband is one of the most kind people in the whole wide world," said Mary Ann.

The owners are celebrating 39 years of marriage. Normally, they would spend the night going out and eating at a local restaurant but this year they decided to do something different.

"Our staff has been working really really hard during COVID. They've gone above and beyond and we thought, 'You know what, we do enjoy when we come to the restaurant.' Let's give some of the team members a night off and we can still be together and we can be at one of our favorite places, our own restaurant," said Mary Ann.

"'Since you and I like working together anyhow, let's celebrate by going to the restaurant telling our friends to stop by and give them a free cinnabread and some icing and just make it a day that way,'" said Frank.

Panino's gave any customer that wished the owners a happy anniversary with their order a free cinnabread with icing. The couple says serving Rockford made their special day all the more memorable.

Even though 2020 has been a hard year, the Savitski's know that with team work they can go the distance in business and in marriage.

When asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, Marry Ann said, "A sense of humor and commitment."

"Amen to that," said Frank.

The couple says they appreciate all of the support during the pandemic. They also encourage more people to support locally owned businesses.