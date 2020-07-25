Officials: Men’s rights lawyer killed attorney in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe a men’s rights lawyer shot and killed a fellow attorney in California in the days before he attacked a federal judge’s family in New Jersey and died by suicide. Officials announced Friday that Roy Den Hollander fatally shot Marc Angelucci on July 11 in California. He then shot and killed U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ son and wounded her husband in New Jersey on July 19 and was found dead the next day. Den Hollander and Angelucci were involved in separate lawsuits seeking to force the U.S. government to require all young women to join men in registering for a possible military draft.